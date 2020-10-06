CARTERVILLE, IL -- A local community college is making big changes to their diversity training out of fear of losing federal dollars.
President Trump recently passed an executive order prohibiting diversity training at public colleges and universities. John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois has suspended campus diversity activities to review the order.
That includes canceling a National Hispanic Heritage Month Event. Roberto Barrios, the program’s speaker said he was distraught by the college’s actions.
"It's our obligation as public servants to speak truth to power," said Barrios.
Trump called this type of training offensive, anti- American, race and sex stereotyping.
"Nothing in my title conveyed the idea that I was violating an executive order that says you can't criticize U.S. institution or criticize white people in mass, which I would never think of doing because that is racism.It was really disturbing. What it turned out to be was silencing," said Barrios.
Barrios is an anthropology professor at Southern Illinois University and considers himself a public servant. He said the actions by John A. Logan College are the opposite of the mission of higher education.
"We are going to help shape you. We are going to help you in your own process of ethical self-making so that you can become a citizen that you are proud of," said Barrios.
Illinois Community College Diversity Commission Vice President Terrance Bond also works for Heartland Community College in Bloomington, Illinois. He said right now it's too early to tell how or if this order will impact the higher learning community.
"We just don't know enough about what's being asked of us to really be able to make a decision on how to move forward. For our campus, we are moving forward and keeping with the best intentions. We want our campus to be an inclusive place," said Bond.
Barrios said educators need to remember their ethics.
John A. Logan's director of college relations confirmed the cancellation of the event as they review the president's order.
When we asked to speak with the college president for additional details we were told he was unavailable.