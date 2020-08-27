Weather Alert

.RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL BE TORRENTIAL AT TIMES FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS UP TO 2.5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, AND LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS CANNOT BE RULED OUT. . ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND WESTERN KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, HARDIN, MASSAC, POPE AND PULASKI. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, FULTON, GRAVES, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG AND WEBSTER. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * EXCESSIVE RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL LIKELY BRING FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL RATES OF OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE IN HEAVIER STORMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&