VIENNA,IL — People in a southern Illinois community said they're putting their students' education first by considering doing a reorganization study. The study would gather information about reorganizing the school district in Johnson County from a dual district into one unit.
The possibility of reorganizing the current dual district from five units to one has people talking. Vienna High School Superintendent Josh Stafford said a reorganization study will reveal the pros and cons of the subject.
"Some potential benefits are better alignment of curriculum for academic students, lower property tax rates. Possible detriments, which are premature to determine at this point without the study, would be people lose their jobs or mascots?" said Stafford.
Finding answers to these questions is what brought parent Sherrie Crabb to the informational meeting. Her children will attend Vienna High School in a few years. She left the meeting respecting the process.
"I think that's important to do, is gather the data, look at the facts and let them inform our decisions," said Crabb.
The road to reorganization is a long one if they do go that route. It includes each school board filing a petition with the Regional Office of Education, requesting permission to pursue a referendum, and asking the public to approve the consolidation of the districts. But Stafford said, no matter what, their decision is they're going to do what's best for the students.
"The study may determine that our current arrangement is the best structure to provide the support our kids need in the community to provide opportunities. Or, we may find that there's other ways to enhance and improve what it is we are providing the kinds and families in this community," said Stafford.
Once the study is complete, a report will be prepared. They'll, then hold another community meeting to go over it.