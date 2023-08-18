JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — The Johnson County Sheriff's Department asks for the public's help finding a missing person.
Justin Bradley Sherr was last seen darting in and out of traffic on I-57 and later on Friendship Loop, off of Goreville Road.
He is described as a white male, standing at 5' 11" and weighing 220 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Above is a Facebook post made by the Johnson County Sheriff's Department of what Sherr looks like.
If you have seen him or have any information, contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Department at 618-658-8264.