JOHNSON COUNTY, IL -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Department encourages all residents to use common sense and caution when in public.
On their Facebook Page, the sheriff's department says they will not arrest anyone for conducting business nor will they force any businesses to close. They continued to say they would not restrict anyone in public places.
The sheriff's department says to use common sense and be respectful to others.
As of April 30, Illinois has 52,918 total COVID-19 confirmed positive cases and 2,355 total deaths.
Illinois has new guidelines including a modified stay-at-home order beginning on Friday. It's also the first day adults and children over the age of 2 must wear a face mask when they are in an area where social distancing guidelines cannot be met.
Additionally, retail stores can reopen for online and over the phone orders and can offer pickup and delivery. Garden centers, state parks, and golf courses can reopen with strict social distancing guidelines, and elective surgeries can also start to be rescheduled.
You can read more about Illinois' new guidelines by clicking here.
You can see the full Facebook post from the Johnson County Sheriff's Department below.