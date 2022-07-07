LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “clearly the will” of his Conservative Party that there should be a new leader as he announced his resignation. Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor. Critics say he should not be allowed to remain as caretaker prime minister and he should be removed from office as soon as possible. The announcement came after the latest ethics scandal around his leadership led some 50 senior lawmakers to quit the government.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorm activity is expected to be more widespread and could potentially prevent the heat from building, or at least bring a quick end to it today. This will be most likely over the Evansville Tri State region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
