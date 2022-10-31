PADUCAH, KY — Kendra Johnston, a senior at Paducah Tilghman High School, made history at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Iowa on Monday.
According to a Facebook post from PTHS, Johnston placed third in the country, making her the first female All-American for Tilghman.
This isn't the first time Johnston has received accolades for her wrestling performance. In December of 2021, Johnston snagged a first place win in Clarksville and received the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award for her hard work.