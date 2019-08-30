MCCRACKEN / GRAVES COUNTY - KY -- A joint drug investigation by the McCracken and Graves County Sheriff's Offices leads deputies to drugs and stolen property.
Deputies say it started as a methamphetamine investigation on Old Lovelaceville Rd. in McCracken County. When investigators got there they found a Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader that was stolen from Paducah and an Exmark Zero-Turn Mower that was stolen from Graves County.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says the illegal drug activity counties are seeing is responsible for a lot of other crimes happening in Graves, McCracken and Marshall Counties.
The person responsible will face charges for trafficking methamphetamine as well as charges for the stolen property. Hear from McCracken County Captain Jesse Riddle and Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden by clicking here.