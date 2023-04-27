PADUCAH — Paducah and McCracken County leaders gathered for a joint special called meeting Thursday over a comprehensive plan to grow and develop the community.
The workshop was led by the Kendig Keast Collaborative, a planning consultancy that specializes in that work. The workshop included an informal presentation and discussion of how to address the community's needs.
KKC President Gary Mitchell explained the goal of the meeting.
"It's to leave you with a process of making better decisions and making better decisions," Mitchell said. "What we bring to it is our experience and similar communities and in places that are not the same. And just the lesson that many of the communities are dealing with a lot of the same core issues so we bring our experience and how that's been dealt with elsewhere."
The public will be involved in that process. This summer, there will be a survey process and a general public meeting.
We'll keep you posted when more details are released.