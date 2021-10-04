MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A candidate has thrown his hat into the ring to run against incumbent David Knight for McCracken County jailer.
Jon Griggs tells Local 6 he is running for jailer in the next election.
According to his campaign Facebook page, Griggs' background includes working as a gang task force officer in a prison in St. Louis, Missouri.
In a post announcing his decision to run, he cites his intentions to create a more encompassing substance abuse program if he were to win. He also says he would add a cosmetology program for female inmates.
In June, Jailer David Knight announced he will be seeking his second term in the position.
To see Grigg's campaign Facebook page, click here.