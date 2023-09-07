MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Joppa-Maple Grove Board of Education in Massac County, Illinois, made a decision Thursday night to have Maple Grove Elementary students stay permanently at Joppa Junior/Senior High School.
Board members voted 4 to 3 to change the status from temporary to permanent.
The elementary school is working on rebuilding after weather-related maintenance issues caused it to close just days after the school year began last month.
Maple Grove Elementary students moved to the high school last week after previously learning remotely during the first days of the closure.
Also on Thursday, the high school's senior class put together a book drive to help collect books for the elementary students. Books were needed due to the library having a lack of books that were at elementary reading levels.
More than 100 books were dropped off during the event between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.