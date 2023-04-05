WEST KENTUCKY — Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative say crews are working to restore power after storms that passed through western Kentucky damaged power poles and caused outages affecting more than 1,200 customers.
"All JPEC personnel as well as contracted crews are working to repair damages," the utility provider says in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "As the daylight fades, darkness will slow the restoration process; however, we plan to work through the night."
JPEC spokesman Scott Adair says the company expects the outage to take most of the night to restore. However, the company says crews will work as quickly as they safely can.
For those who have medical necessities that require the use of electricity, JPEC advises them to "consider making other arrangements until your service is restored."
Folks are advised to stay away from any downed powerlines they come across, and treat all lines as if they are energized. JPEC asks anyone who comes across a downed powerline to contact their electric provider.
Customers can call 1-800-633-4044, but because of high call volumes during outages, JPEC asks customers to report outages through the SmartHub app or by texting 855-938-3622.
Click here to visit JPEC's outage map. Updates can also be found on JPEC's Facebook page.