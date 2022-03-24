MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The driver of a Jackson Purchase Energy utility truck was injured Thursday after the vehicle overturned on Oaks Road, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says 25-year-old Dylan Reed of West Paducah was driving a JPEC bucket truck northbound on Oaks Road shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday when a southbound vehicle heading towards him crossed over the center line of the road.
Reed told deputies he moved his truck towards the side of the road to avoid a head-on collision. The bucket truck dropped off the shoulder of the road, and Reed overcorrected. That's when the truck overturned onto the passenger side, skidding across the southbound lanes before leaving the road and crashing into a large tree.
When deputies arrived at the crash site, a passerby had already helped Reed get out of the utility vehicle. Reed was lying in the roadway, and the passerby was trying to apply first aid to the man's injuries.
Mercy EMS responders took Reed to a local hospital, the sheriff's office says, and a JPEC crew responded to help clean up the crash site. The truck was removed from the scene by a local towing company, and the sheriff's office says DES personnel responded to help direct traffic.
Oaks Road was shut down for about two hours while crews investigated the crash and cleared the crash site.