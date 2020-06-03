LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative has scheduled a planned power outage for the Grand Rivers and Vulcan Substations starting at midnight on Wednesday, June 3.
JPEC says the outage should last one hour. Crews will begin to repair damage that happened during the Memorial Day weekend outage.
Once the new equipment has been installed, JPEC says these changes will help improve the reliability of consumer-members in this portion of the service area.
JPEC says it will have at least one more planned outage at a later date to complete all necessary restorations.
You can view up-to-date information on their website.