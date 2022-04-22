Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative (JPEC) has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC) to complete a general rate adjustment that will begin affecting members as soon as this month.
KPSC's recent order allowed for an adjusted rate increase. According to JPEC, the average residential consumer-member will notice a $3.95 change to their monthly fixed charge and a 1.4 cents per kWh change to their energy charge - about .67 cents per day.
JPEC cited several factors for the rate hike, including the rising cost of tree trimming and vegetation management, inflationary pressure on the products used to deliver electricity to homes and the steady decline in electric usage since 2008.
“The increase granted was lower than requested and will have a direct effect on our vegetation management efforts” says Greg Grissom, Jackson Purchase Energy President and CEO. “Increasing the rates our consumer-members pay remains our last choice, but our consumer-members should notice a positive change due to the work we are doing each day to improve your electric service.”