PADUCAH — Jackson Purchase Energy has officially bought the former Paducah Regional Sports Plex. Friday, the electrical cooperative released more details about the purchase.
When the Sports Plex closed in January, JPEC told Local 6 the company's lawyers were working to close the deal to buy the facility after JPEC got the OK from the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
JPEC confirmed to Local 6 on Thursday that its attorney's had closed on the property. Friday, the cooperative sent a news release with more information about the next steps for its new headquarters.
JPEC says the 79,700-square-foot facility will be redesigned and equipped for the cooperative's headquarters.
The release says the project manager, Cooperative Building Solutions, plans to use local contractors, and a project timeline will be released soon.
JPEC says its current headquarters facility on Irvin Cobb Drive will be sold, "according to direction given by the Kentucky Public Service Commission," in accordance with state law regarding assets owned by a utility.
The release says JPEC will donate all the sports equipment — including from the basketball courts, volleyball courts, and soccer field — to a local nonprofit.