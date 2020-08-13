WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump's administration Thursday announced the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $371 million to build and improve critical electric infrastructure that will benefit more that 222,000 rural residents and commercial customers in 11 states, including in Paducah, Kentucky.
“These investments will improve electric service by connecting more consumers, building and improving lines, and modernizing power grids in rural communities,” USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
The USDA Electric Loan Program says the Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation is receiving $61,543,000 to connect 1,718 consumers, and build and improve 135 miles of line. USDA says this loan includes $1,910,900 in smart grid technologies.
Jackson Purchase is headquartered in Paducah, Ky., and serves on average 30,033 members through 2,970 miles of line throughout six counties in southwestern Kentucky.
The USDA is investing in 10 projects through the Electric Loan Program.
This funding will help build and improve 3,741 miles of line to improve electric reliability and resilience in rural areas in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
The loans include $80 million for investments in smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.
The USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
For more information visit the USDA website.
