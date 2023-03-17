MAYFIELD, KY — A federal judge is allowing some claims filed by employees who were working in the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory when it was struck by a tornado on Dec. 10, 2020 to move forward.
It's been more than a year since a lawsuit was filed on behalf of employees who were inside the factory when it collapsed.
U.S. District Judge Judge Benjamin Beaton ruled the plaintiffs' false-light and defamation claims against Mayfield Consumer Products can proceed, Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE reports.
As Local 6 reported last year, the lawsuit claims a spokesman with a public relations firm working for Mayfield Consumer Products "placed the character" of three employees who spoke to journalists with national news media outlets after the storm "in a false light during interviews he gave to various news organizations that were published to the public." The complaint also accuses MCP of defaming employee's character in the media and refusing to correct false statements.
This is just the latest development in the lawsuit. Click here for our previous coverage of the suit.