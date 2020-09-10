NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a Tennessee law for the November election that bars first-time voters from casting ballots by mail unless they show identification at an election office beforehand.
U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson ordered the preliminary injunction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plaintiffs say the law affected an estimated 128,000 newly registered voters last election cycle. The judge wrote that the state relied on “a non-existent" congressional requirement and congressional intent to argue for the law.
“The Court concludes that the requested injunction would favorably impact the public interest because as discussed above, it would serve to prevent what, based on the current record, likely would be a violation of the First Amendment right to vote enjoyed by the American citizenry,” Richardson wrote.
Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. Under the order, Hargett’s office has to publicize the change, including on his office’s website.
Absentee ballot applications are already being accepted in Tennessee for the Nov. 3 election.