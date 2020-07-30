MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — "Harming a 9-month-old child that has absolutely no way to defend the child's self is, I mean, I can't imagine a greater danger to the community on that," McCracken County District Judge Todd Jones said Thursday.
Jones said that's why he chose not to grant a request to reduce bond for a woman accused severely injuring a child from $1 million.
Melany Mohundro was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. She's charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child after deputies say she shook a 9-month-old baby so severely that it caused a brain bleed and blindness in one eye. Mohundro was arrested one week ago in connection to the July 19 incident.
Deputy Benny Kauffman testified that investigators interviewed Mohundro twice. The first time, she claimed the baby fell off the bed. The second time, she said she shook the baby because he wouldn't stop crying. "And as soon as she stopped shaking the child, the child was unresponsive and limp. She immediately knew what she had done was wrong, and she told everyone that he had fell off the bed," Kauffman said.
The deputy gave the court an update on the child's condition.
"The child is at home," Kauffman said. "Does have blindness in one eye. It’s unknown if that will heal...and unknown if any other lasting effects as far as cognitive skills."
Jones determined that there is probable cause to move forward to a grand jury. Mohundro will be back in court at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.