MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A judge has ruled that a lawsuit involving Paducah's tax increment financing district downtown can move forward.
The plaintiffs — headed by local businessman Marshall Davis — want to prevent the city from using the TIF district ordinance for redevelopment of property downtown.
The state has already approved the TIF district, which allows the city to keep a portion of state tax dollars produced in the district to use for developments and improvements within the district.
The district covers 315 acres, and includes the City Block project — a development that would include a boutique hotel, a mixed-use facility open space and a public parking lot.
The city of Paducah and the former administration had requested a summary judgement to dismiss the case, which Circuit Court Judge Tim Kaltenbach has now denied.
Louisville-based company Weyland Ventures is the developer for the $21 million City Block project.
Read the judge's order: