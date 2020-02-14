MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A judge has denied a former local jailer's request for a new trial after a jury found her guilty of perjury last month.
Attorneys representing former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray met with Graves County Judge Tim Stark on Friday to request a new trial for Ray, who was convicted of perjury on Jan. 30. Stark denied that request.
Jurors found that Ray lied under oath in a case involving a former jail employee. In 2017, a deputy jailer, Ben Green, was accused of moving 19 inmates who were classified to be in protective custody into the general population. Some of the inmates later claimed they were attacked during the transfer.
The charges against Green were dropped after Ray testified that the jail was going by a 2010 policy manual that didn’t include the current inmate classifications. A search warrant from Kentucky State Police later uncovered that new rules were put in place in 2012. Investigators said Ray's name was in that policy manual. Green later entered an Alford plea to 16 counts of official misconduct in 2018.
Ray is scheduled to be sentenced March 12. Prosecutors are recommending a one-year jail sentence.