A federal judge has denied a request by Clayton Ray Mullins to loosen restrictions on his home detention. Mullins, who is from Benton, Kentucky, is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Mullins has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges and five misdemeanors.
He's accused of entering restricted grounds at the Capitol and performing disruptive and violent acts on capitol grounds. He's also accused of assaulting a Washington, D.C., officer.
Prosecutors allege Mullins dragged the officer down the stairs at the lower west terrace tunnel entrance of the Capitol building.
The officer had to be taken to a hospital because he had a deep cut to his head that required two staples.
Mullins asked the court to remove him from home detention and to remove him from electronic location monitoring. In a court ruling this week, a federal judge denied the motion.
Court paperwork states that "the court also acknowledges that 72 friends and family members have submitted letters to the court reflecting their support for Mr. Mullins and their belief that he is honest and reliable."
"But compliance, even model compliance, with the Court's requirements is not enough to warrant adjustment of Mr. Mullins's pretrial release conditions," the judge concludes.
Mullins is allowed to leave his home for work, religious services and court appearances.