Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Cairo, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Minor to moderate flooding continues along the lower Ohio River. Slow rises will continue. The river is near a prolonged crest that will last through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late Sunday night. * At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 42.8 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise slightly and then remain near the crest of 43.5 feet into Friday. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&