Fremont
Noah Bergren, Facebook

PADUCAH — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has declared a state of emergency the county in light of tornado damage sustained during Friday's severe weather. 

The Fremont area was the most badly damaged, a news release from the county says, with reports of damaged homes, downed power lines and debris in the roadway. 

Traffic is restricted within a 1-mile radius of Fremont to emergency crews only until further notice, according to the news release.  

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting flooded roads and downed trees across western Kentucky. To stay up to date on road closures, click here. 

Local 6 is hearing reports of downed power lines in the region, and Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperation has reported more than 4,000 members have been impacted by outages

Noah Bergren

Damage in the Fremont, KY area 