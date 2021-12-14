MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Tuesday issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the county, after one or more tornadoes struck in the overnight hours Dec. 10-11.
Homes and other structures were damaged or destroyed, people were injured and two people from the county died because of the storms. Law enforcement agencies, first responders, emergency management and other agencies have been working nonstop to provide aid and help with recovery efforts.
Neal's executive order aims to maximize the resources available to help people in the county affected by the storms, and it limits unnecessary traffic to certain areas.
The exclusion areas include Lynn Nelson Road, Carriage Lane, Oak Shadow Lane, Bondurant Road, Dove Lane, Oak Level Highway (KY 408) from Jackson School Road to Phelps Road, Jackson School Road from Breezeel School Road to Oak Level Highway, Lee Burd Road, Vanzora Road from Houser Road to the I-69 overpass, Gibson Lane and Symsonia Highway from Lynn Nelson to I-69.
The order prohibits everyone from entering those areas except:
- Emergency management personnel, law enforcement, emergency medical responders, fire and rescue, state and federal agencies, coroner's office personnel, National Guard members, dispatching services and other first responders.
- State, local and federal officers with bona fide reasons to be there.
- State and local highway and road department personnel.
- Utility companies.
- Mail carriers and similar delivery personnel.
- Authorized people delivering supplies and equipment.
- Authorized volunteers.
- Property owners and people who are verified tenants.
- Contractors, engineers, architects and other vendors and professionals verified to be under agreement with property owners.
- Insurance agents; building, plumbing and electrical inspectors; and similar professionals who have a bona fide need to inspect affected properties.
Download the document below to read the executive order in full.