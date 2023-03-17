MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cleanup efforts have been going on and road closures have been in place in the Freemont area of McCracken County since a tornado touched down on March 3. County leaders say final debris collection will be done next week, and roads will reopen.
The day of the tornado, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer declared a local state of emergency. Since then, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the McCracken County Road Department have been working to clear debris, with the help of many individual and group volunteers, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says in a news release sent to Local 6 on Friday. That work has been supported by local EMS and rescue personnel.
As of Thursday, 264 dump truck loads totaling more than 4,200 cubic yards of debris have been collected and dumped, Clymer says.
The judge executive says the cleanup operation will end with next week, with the final collection at noon Wednesday. Then, all closed roads in that area will reopen to traffic.
"On behalf of McCracken County, and Commissioners Abraham, Bartleman, and Jones, I want to thank all residents, volunteers, and State and County employees for the outstanding cooperation and selfless determination to assist our neighbors in the Community," Clymer says.