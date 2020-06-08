McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Judge Executive is offering a reward for information identifying the person or people who damaged the McCracken Air Park landing.
The County and Aero Modelers have smoothed and mowed the landing strip at the park for the Paducah Aero Modelers George W. Lankton Memorial Fly-In this Saturday.
Judge Executive Craig Clymer says someone damaged the surface by driving an ATV at high speeds in circles across the area this past weekend.
If you have any information, call the Judge Executive's office at 270-444-4707.