FULTON COUNTY, KY — A burn ban is in place in Fulton County, Kentucky, due to dry conditions.
Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin enacted the burn ban Tuesday. Fulton County Fire/Rescue shared the announcement in a Facebook post. It was also posted to the Fulton County Judge Executive's Office's Facebook page.
Martin's order says the ban will remain in place until "a sufficient amount of rainfall has covered the county or other circumstances occur."
Also in the Local 6 area, a modified burn ban was announced in Franklin County, Illinois. Click here for more details about that burn ban.