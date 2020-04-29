PADUCAH — A banner bearing the words "United We Stand" may soon be on the water tower across from Confederate Park in Reidland. Wednesday, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer showed the design to the Paducah Water Board during the board's Zoom meeting.
A confederate flag currently flies at the park across Interstate 24 near exit 16, close to the water tower.
Some board members said they want to get feedback from the community before making a decision. Clymer said he's waited long enough to address how the symbol is dividing people.
"As the elected leader of all the residents of this county, regardless of race, I really can no longer stay silent and still and allow the divisiveness to divide our community. We are all neighbors in McCracken County. We must step forward and speak out with one voice and reject any messages of racial discord," Clymer said.
Clymer said he's talked with Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless about the tower, because it's owned by the city. The board plans to speak directly with Harless, and discuss it further at their next meeting.
Harless sent Local 6 a statement that reads: "I like the goal of this idea. We always need to be thinking about how to be more inclusive in our community. I just want to make sure we are working on this design with the groups that promote diversity and work on inclusion every day. Groups like NAACP, WKCTC Diversity and Inclusion Initiative and the Race Unity Group. Let’s make sure this is representative of all people in Paducah."