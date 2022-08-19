PADUCAH — Irregular and unfair is how Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson described a hearing one week ago by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission. That hearing led to Jameson's suspension with pay pending a full hearing Oct. 17. Jameson serves the 42nd Judicial Circuit, which covers Marshall County and Calloway County.
On Thursday, Jameson filed a motion with the Judicial Conduct Commission challenging the ruling that stems from allegations of ethical violations and courtroom misconduct.
The filing reveals challenges to the hearing itself, JCC's ruling, the validity of witness testimony and an argument that under Kentucky's constitution the commission's vote must be four in favor of the specific ruling, not three as in Jameson's case.
Jameson spoke with me Friday and wanted to make clear that he was doing so in the capacity of a candidate who was exercising his First Amendment rights.
He told me that he believes the JCC did not sufficiently articulate exactly what he had done wrong, specifically in the paperwork after the 3 to 2 ruling that found him suspended with pay.
"They've never ever articulated, 'Here's what we think you did. Here's the rule we think you violated, and here's why.' That's never happened. All that's come out is those allegations that if you read them they're very general. It's very hard to pick up even when we go through them. There are some of them I know what they're getting at. There are others, honestly, I don't have a clue what they're getting at," Jameson said.
Jameson also told me there has been, and continues to be, a concerted effort by people in Marshall County to tarnish his reputation ahead of the November election for his seat.
"JCC didn't begin this investigation. It was about four individuals specifically from Marshall County — none from Calloway County – who, as Miss DeRenard testified to Friday, had a plan, and they executed it, to starting about a year ago, to file essentially bogus JCC complaints just trying to get a bunch of complaints filed against me so that my opponent can brag that there was dozens and dozens of complaints pending against me during the election," Jameson said.
Attorney Lisa DeRenard has practiced before Jameson and was one of two witnesses who testified during last Friday's hearing. She testified that she felt pressured by Jamison to donate money to his reelection campaign.
Jameson's opponent in the November election is Andrea Moore, who is an attorney with the Department of Public Advocacy. In the past, she has told WPSD-TV that the allegations brought against Jameson came well before she decided to announce a run for the position and sought to distance herself from the situation.
Jameson also wanted to address false accusations that while on the bench he profited from court referrals to specific drug rehab programs.
"One of the rumors that is on social media is allegations of some sort of financial benefit coming to me from treatment programs that I use or the GPS program that I helped start. None of that's true and none of that's being — I'm not being accused of any of that. I've never ever ordered an individual to a specific treatment program. Not one time," Jameson said.
He also reiterated multiple times that all of this has been politically motivated by people who oppose his reelection.
"We know that the core of them are coming from four specific people in Marshall County that have never politically supported me. They supported one of my opponents in the last campaign. So, the basis for the investigation is absolutely political. The reason that these people are turning in these complaints is absolutely political," Jameson said.
To read the motion Jameson and his attorney filed with the Kentucky Court of Justice Judicial Conduct Commission, download the document below.