(NBC News) — A New York State chief judge has granted an appeal in the conviction of former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Weinstein was convicted of two charges of first-degree committing a criminal sexual act and a charge of third-degree rape in 2020.
He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Weinstein's lawyers argued that the film mogul did not receive a fair trial and his conviction should be reversed.
The full court could reverse the conviction and order a new trial, uphold the lower court's decision, or could reverse some charges and uphold others.
The next step in the appeal process is for attorneys to file briefs with the court.
Oral arguments in the appeal are expected sometime next year according to a court spokesperson.