PADUCAH — Ousted Paducah City Commissioner David Guess will be able to return to the commission while his appeal of his removal moves through the legal system.
In McCracken County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Judge Tony Kitchen granted a motion for a restraining order from Guess' legal team. That decision allows Guess to serve as a commissioner during the appeal process.
City commission members unanimously voted to remove Guess from their ranks following a misconduct hearing on Jan. 17. Commissioners found that Guess engaged in misconduct when he texted Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry on Election Day about campaign signs for then-commission candidate Dujuan Thomas being removed by a city employee for being placed illegally. The exchange included texts with racist connotations.
Guess texted: "You got dujan under control." Cherry replied: "He is mad at you lol." Guess then texted: "Whitey keeping a black man down." Then followed that up with: "Sorry. It just came out. I haven't said one thing this whole election or any day that I'm alive." Cherry replied: "No comment lol."
After his removal from office, Kentucky statute holds that the commission must find and appoint a replacement for Guess within 30 days of his ouster. After 30 days, the power to approve a replacement would have gone to the governor's office. However, the restraining order Kitchen granted on Wednesday restrains that process. Additionally, Guess' temporary return to the city commission could become more permanent if his appeal is successful.
Local 6's Jack Kane attended Wednesday's hearing.
