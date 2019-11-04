MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Some of the statements former McCracken County High School volunteer fishing coach John Parks made to investigators after he was arrested on first-degree sexual abuse and child pornography charges will be suppressed when he goes to trial, a judge has decided.
Parks was arrested Feb. 19 on accusations that he inappropriately touched an underage student and that he possessed child pornography.
At a hearing on Sept. 23, defense attorney Emily Roark said Parks asked for an attorney multiple times after he was arrested, but didn't receive one, and McCracken County Sheriff's Department detectives continued to question him without a lawyer present. The defense filed a motion to suppress statements Parks made after he asked for an attorney.
Last week, McCracken County Judge Tim Kaltenbach issued an order granting that motion. The judge's order notes that the detectives' interview went on for about two hours, but Parks first mentioned wanting an attorney after about 10 minutes. At that point, Parks said "I think it's time for Mark Bryant to be here." Bryant is a well-known attorney in Paducah. He and Roark are both defense attorneys with Bryant Law Center. Parks asked for an attorney several more times after that.
"Because Parks unequivocally requested counsel, questioning should have ceased until his attorney was present, and all subsequent statements will be suppressed," the judge's order says.
Kaltenbach granted the motion to suppress all statements Parks made during that interview after he first asked for an attorney.
You can read the full order granting the motion to suppress in the document below.