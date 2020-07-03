FRANKFORT, KY — A Boone Circuit Judge entered a temporary statewide restraining order against some of Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders, after several Northern Kentucky businesses and the Attorney General filed a lawsuit.
The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of Gov. Beshear's use of executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Office of the Attorney General says AG Daniel Cameron joined the Northern Kentucky businesses this week in challenging Gov. Beshear's broad emergency authority and his 'extensive micromanaging' of the livelihoods of Kentuckians through executive orders.
Circuit Court Judge Richard Brueggemann this week ruled in favor of the Kentucky businesses and granted their request for a temporary restraining order against some of the Governor's COVID-19 executive orders.
The judge's order stops the statewide enforcement of the Governor's executive orders on childcare centers and automobile racetracks.
“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Beshear’s restrictive executive orders have shuttered the Commonwealth’s economy, leaving nearly half of our workforce unemployed and dictating the manner in which Kentuckians can live their lives,” said Attorney General Cameron. “While there is no doubt a need to protect public health during this pandemic, our Constitution expressly prohibits one person from controlling every aspect of life for Kentuckians. The statewide temporary restraining order issued today suggests the court shares our concern that the Governor’s executive orders are arbitrary and violate the constitution.”
The lawsuit argues that since Gov. Beshear declared an emergency on March 6, he has 'arbitrarily issued complex, overbroad, and often conflicting orders.'
Cameron says the Governor has the right, and the duty, to protect the Commonwealth and its citizens from a public health emergency, but the law requires that his actions and orders be 'targeted and proportional to the threat the Commonwealth in confronting.'
Cameron says Gov. Beshear's broad emergency declaration and executive orders have allowed him to 'micromanage the economy and the daily lives of every Kentucky citizen for nearly four months through executive orders, without regard for the separation of powers granted to the to the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government in Kentucky's Constitution.'
The Attorney Generals office says the case continues and the court will now consider each of Cameron's claims, including that the Governor has violated the rights in Section 1 of the Kentucky Constitution, acted arbitrarily in violation of Section 2, and failed to provide due process to the Kentuckians he has taken right away from.
To view a copy of the temporary restraining order, click here.