A federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking a new Kentucky law that effectively bans abortion in the state.
The measure bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and requires patients seeking abortion pills to be examined in person by a doctor before receiving the medication. Among other restrictions, it also bans providers from sending the pills to patients by mail, and requires doctors to register with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services through a process that has not yet been set up.
The law also includes no exceptions for victims of rape and incest. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear criticized the measure for that reason when he vetoed it earlier this month. The governor also raised concerns that the legislation is "likely unconstitutional," and that similar laws have been struck down by the Supreme Court in the past. The majority Republican General Assembly easily overrode that veto last week.
The law also requires minors seeking abortions to be subject to judicial review. State Sen. Danny Carrol, whose district includes Ballard, Carlisle, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken counties, listed that aspect of the law in a legislative update released Thursday. Carrol's update calls the measure "the latest effort of the General Assembly to champion pro-life legislation and be a leading national voice for the voiceless."
Last week, abortion rights groups filed two federal lawsuits regarding the legislation, and asked the judge to block the law while the case is litigated. The only two abortion clinics in Kentucky have said the law includes so many restrictions that it was impossible to immediately comply with it.
U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings on Thursday granted a request filed on behalf of Planned Parenthood for a temporary restraining order, the Courier-Journal reports.
The judge's order means Planned Parenthood and the only other abortion provider in the state, the EMW Women's Surgical Center, will be able to offer abortion services again.
As the Associated Press has reported, the Kentucky law is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The AP reports that the court has indicated that it will allow the Mississippi law to stand, and that the conservative justices on the court have indicated that they support overturning Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that established the right to abortion.
Download the document below to read the law, which was labeled House Bill 3 while it made its way through the General Assembly.