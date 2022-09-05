(CNN) — A federal judge has granted former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a "special master" to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
The decision, from Trump-appointed District Judge Aileen Cannon, is a significant victory for the former president.
It orders a third-party attorney, from outside the government, be brought in to review the materials that were taken from Trump's home and resort in Florida. It also halts the Justice Department from continuing its review of the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago "pending completion of the special master's review or further Court order."