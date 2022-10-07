PADUCAH — Judge James Jameson has been accused of another count of misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Commission, bringing the total number to 7. The new charge followed closely behind two others, which were filed on October 4.
Now, the JCC says Jameson's actions regarding an open records request constitute misconduct, citing SCR 4.020(1)(b)(i), SCR 4.300, and three Canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct.
According to the Amended Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges filed Friday, Jameson contacted Murray State University station manager, Chad Lampe, in early April of 2022, after learning an Open Records Act request had been made to obtain security footage of Jameson in the courthouse.
The footage in question reportedly contained video of Jameson walking around inside of the courthouse in his underwear.
The JCC says Jameson believed Lampe filed an appeal of the denial of the Open Records Act request. With that in mind, Jameson told Lampe he had spoken to the Murray State University president, and the president was not happy, the notice says. Jameson reportedly asked the station to confirm they would not be running a story about the footage.
According to the JCC, the Provost of MSU called the station a day or two later, requesting information about the ORA request.
The JCC says Jameson's actions constitute misconduct and violate the following Canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct:
- Canon 1, Rule 1.1 which requires a judge to comply with the law.
- Canon 1, Rule 1.2 which provides that a judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety, and the appearance of impropriety.
- Canon 1, Rule 1.3 which prohibits a judge from abusing the prestige of judicial office to advance the personal or economic interests of the judge or others, or allowing others to do so.
Download the PDF below for the full legal proceedings in this case. The new count of misconduct begins on page 361.