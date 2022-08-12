CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Judge Jamie Jameson is being suspended with pay amid allegations of misconduct surrounding his campaign and courtroom practices. The Kentucky Judicial Commission deliberated for nearly an hour and a half Friday evening before reaching that decision. The hearing lasted more than 10 hours itself, with the commission voting 3-2 in favor of suspending Jameson.
"The commission has seen information that they refuse to share with us. That clearly initiated these proceedings, and it's kind of hard to fight what you don't know is out there," Jameson said.
The prosecution, handled by Adams Law attorney Jeffrey Mando out of Covington, Kentucky, called local attorney Lisa De Renard to the stand. De Renard claims she felt pressured by Jameson to financially contribute to his campaign. The defense, overseen by Richard Walter with Boehl Stopher and Graves in Paducah, stated Jameson only asked for De Renard's vote and that she was the one who brought up any campaign donations.
"The entire process has not been what it normally would be, and I would even go so far as to say unfair," Jameson said.
Jameson said he feels the hearing is politically motivated. He plans to run for reelection in the upcoming November election, and will face challenger Andrea Moore in that race.
"I don't see how you could not pick that up from the situation," Jameson said. "Lisa De Bernard's testimony was clear that public defender Amy Harwood Jackson was going around, on the clock as a public defender and state employee, trying to illicit people to send in JCC complaints no matter how much there was to them or not."
During the hearing, several videos were played as examples of how Jameson conducts himself in court. A majority of the examples showed Jameson holding defendants, or others, in contempt.
"You look back at those as a judge, and it's always, 'I could've waited just a little longer. Could I have done that somehow differently?'" Jameson said.
Following their decision, the commission quickly adjourned and did not take any questions from the media.
Jameson will be suspended with pay. That suspension will last until his final hearing with the Judicial Conduct Commission. The date of that hearing has not been set.
Click here for more details about the charges Jameson faces from the commission.