MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — In the aftermath of Tuesday's 42nd Circuit Court judge election, Jamie Jameson says he's still moving forward with his decision to appeal the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission's ruling in his misconduct case.
Jameson lost his reelection bid to Andrea Moore on Tuesday.
Last week, the JCC voted unanimously to remove Jameson from the bench, declaring him unfit for office and disqualifying him from the election. His name remained on the ballot, but ultimately voters chose Moore to serve as judge starting in January.
After the JCC's decision, Jameson has a 10-day appeal window. As that window winds up, Jameson is not backing down.
To Jameson and his supporters, the loss is a disappointment.
Jameson says he knew the misconduct hearing and the final ruling from the JCC would have an impact, and he believes it cost him the election.
After all the votes were counted, 1,777 votes separated him and his opponent Andrea Moore.
“I think it was the deciding factor, quite honestly. The impact of that JCC opinion, it was really strong language,” Jameson says.
If Jameson won the election, appealing the JCC ruling to the Kentucky Supreme Court would be necessary for him to remain in office.
Talking with Local 6 on Wednesday, he explained why he's going forward with the appeal, despite the election loss.
“That's something that we're going to do so that it doesn't happen to somebody else,” says Jameson.
After Jameson files the appeal, he'll shift his attention to furthering the addiction recovery project of the Community Corrections Board, the nonprofit he started that was at the center of one of his misconduct charges.
“Grow that work and expedite the ability to still bring those 100-bed treatment facilities to the area,” Jameson says.
Jameson is leaving his options open for the future. He says continuing a career in government work is on the table.
“Certainly wouldn't close the door to running in the future. It's only a couple of years away for commonwealth's attorney or district judge,” says Jameson.
Jameson has plans to run for circuit court judge again in eight years, when Moore finishes her term.
Jameson says he wishes Moore the best as she steps into the role. He says he hopes some of the programs that he started while in office will continue.
Jameson has five days remaining to appeal the decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Local 6 will provide updates when the high court makes a decision on the appeal.