PADUCAH — The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission has denied a motion by Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson to reverse his temporary suspension.
The judge is currently suspended with pay after a 3-2 vote following a preliminary hearing by members of the Judicial Conduct Commission, or JCC, earlier this month. A full five-day hearing is scheduled in mid-October. The initial JCC investigation stems from allegations of ethical violations and courtroom misconduct.
The JCC decision was made public this week and follows Jameson's filing that challenged the preliminary hearing itself, JCC's ruling, and the validity of witness testimony, among other things. On Thursday, Jameson said he was not surprised that his motion was denied.
"Well, unfortunately, no surprise. They have clearly taken – well, we know at least three of them -- an antagonistic approach, if you will, to this situation. The traditional role is being seen as more of a seeking-justice role. And this particular commission is handling the case more like a prosecutor would," Jameson said.
Local 6 asked Jameson during a Zoom interview Thursday for reaction to the following portion of the JCC ruling:
"Absent from Judge Jameson's view of the evidence presented at the hearing are the introduction of courtroom videos displaying his deviation from acceptable standards of judicial conduct while on the bench. The videos displayed his behavior to attorneys, jail staff, and others and demonstrated a demeanor that was not patient, dignified, or courteous. The videos illustrated how Judge Jameson used his contempt power in an unacceptable manner. The evidence presented depicted Judge Jameson imposing contempt charges at individuals who disagreed with him, accusing attorneys of unethical conduct, and handcuffing a Marshall County jailer and threatening him with contempt for a COVID-19 jail policy conflict."
Here's Jameson's response: "In general they didn't address our argument, except for, perhaps, that one. They kind of dove into their own argument, which we anticipated that there argument would be, essentially, that the (sic) we're citing doesn't apply to a temporary suspension hearing that they only apply to a final hearing, which is set for October. And we don't think that's the case at all. We think the rules are very clear. But they never did address our specific arguments that we made regarding the orders not going into effect for 10 days several other issues that we raised, and that there tells you that they probably don't have a good response for it."
Jameson was also asked to respond to another portion of the JCC ruling regarding his courtroom behavior.
"These particular people that are on the commission at the moment and they're entitled to their opinion. Every other attorney that I know that has reviewed those four videos and a few judges as well have all kind of, when we were done showing them, they were done reviewing them said responded with, 'Where's the rest of it?' because all of those are typical examples of what goes on in the courtroom today" Jameson said.
Jameson has claimed that these allegations of misconduct are from a core group of about four individuals in Marshall County who support his opponent in the November election.
"These four people don't speak for Marshall County. I was born and raised in Marshall County, educated in Marshall County. I'm as much of a Marshall Countian as anybody. And the people here are not responding well to this. They're good Christian people who don't like you saying bad things about people that they know aren't bad people," Jameson said.
Jameson's opponent in the November election is Andrea Moore who is an attorney with the Department of Public Advocacy. In the past, she's told WPSD-TV that the allegations brought against Jameson came well before she decided to announce a run for the position and sought to distance herself from the situation.
Jameson said he filed a notice to appeal the JCC ruling today with the Kentucky Supreme Court.