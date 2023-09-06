A kayaker walks past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A federal judge on Wednesday, Sept. 6, ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande after protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tactic to stop migrants from crossing America’s southern border. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)