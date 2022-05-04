ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.
Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights. The white former officer admitted he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death in May 2020. Chauvin admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer.
Prosecutors have said they will seek a 25-year sentence as part of Chauvin's plea agreement. He could have faced life in prison on the federal count. With credit for good time in the federal system, he would serve from 17 years to 21 years and three months behind bars.
Judge Paul Magnuson previously deferred accepting the agreement pending a presentence investigation. He said in an order Wednesday that the report is complete, but did not set a sentencing date.
Chauvin is already serving a 22 1/2 year sentence for his murder conviction in state court last year, though he is appealing that conviction.
