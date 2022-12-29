SPRINGFIELD, IL — A Kankakee judge has ruled portions of the controversial SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause to the elimination of cash bail in parts of Illinois.
The decision comes after a large group of Illinois attorneys filed a class-action lawsuit in November claiming the act "violates the single subject rule, violates separation of powers as applied to victim rights and the bail provision of the Illinois Constitution."
Several Illinois representatives are applauding the decision, while the state's Attorney General Kwame Raoul reportedly plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) said in a statement about the decision released on Wednesday night it was a "win for all Illinoisans that are concerned for their own personal safety."
State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) remarked in a statement that cash bail should remain law in Illinois, saying, "This ruling by a Kankakee County judge has affirmed that opinion and validated many of the arguments made by myself and others over the last two years."
State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) called the SAFE-T Act "poorly drafted and inherently flawed," and said she was happy about the judge's ruling.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Attorney General Raoul explained the ruling is only binding in the 64 cases that were consolidated in Kankakee County, and does not apply to any other case.
Raoul says regardless of the ruling, all parts of the SAFE-T Act will go into effect on Jan. 1, including the pretrial release portions.
"For instance, the right of individuals awaiting criminal trials – people who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent – to seek release from jail without having to pay cash bail will go into effect in a few short days, despite the court’s ruling against those provisions," Raoul clarified.
He also announced in the statement himself, Governor Pritzker, and legislative leaders named in the cases will appeal the circuit court's decision to the Illinois Supreme Court, where they will ask for it to be reversed.