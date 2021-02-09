CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A former Poplar Bluff police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Brandon Hopper to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison after Hopper pleaded guilty, in October, to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Judge Limbaugh says Hopper and co-defendant Amber Longhibler used a cellphone to take sexually explicit images of an 11-year-old girl. The judge says Hopper was employed as a law enforcement officer with the Poplar Bluff Police Department at the time.
Longhibler was sentenced last December to 20 years in prison for her role in the offense.
The judge says Hopper was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life, after serving his 25-year sentence. Hopper will also be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.