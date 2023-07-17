Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARLISLE...EASTERN BALLARD...SOUTHERN MCCRACKEN AND NORTHWESTERN GRAVES COUNTIES... At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lone Oak, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Paducah, Lone Oak, West Paducah, Barkley Regional Airport, Lovelaceville and Lowes. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 4 and 12. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT /MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE POSEY IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JONESBORO, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.