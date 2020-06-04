MURRAY, KY — The Murray Ledger and Times is reporting Special Judge Tim Kaltenbach has taken the trial date for a Murray man accused of murder off the docket.
The Ledger says, in a hearing via video conference, Kaltenbach granted a motion for a continuance in the case from the defense of Shannon Scott, who is accused of causing the deaths of two women in February 2019.
The Ledger reports that Calloway Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust says the motion was made at the request of Scott's Attorney, Doug Moore of Paducah, because he needs more time to prepare Scott's case after having devoted a lot of time in the past year to being part of the defense team for a high-profile case in Marshall County.
Foust also says there were issues with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaltenbach set a new hearing for June 30 in hopes to establish a new trial date.