Republican Scott Fitzpatrick speaks to reporters after being sworn in as Missouri's new state auditor on Jan. 9, 2023, during a ceremony in the Jefferson City Capitol building. Two Republican statewide officials, including Fitzpatrick, argued over the cost of restoring abortion rights in Missouri during a Wednesday, June 7, trial that could determine whether a constitutional amendment to allow the procedure can move forward. (AP Photo/Summer Ballentine, File)