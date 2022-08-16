We’ve learned the names of the judges appointed to take over for 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
This comes after Jameson was suspended Friday with pay by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission amid allegations of misconduct surrounding his campaign and courtroom practices.
The Paducah Sun is reporting retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice David Buckingham will hear Jameson’s docket in Calloway and Marshall counties.
Family Court Judge Stephanie Perlow will perform Jameson’s administrative duties as chief circuit court judge.
His suspension will last until his final hearing with the Judicial Conduct Commission.
Jameson is up for reelection in November, and claims the commission is being used politically by those who oppose his reelection.