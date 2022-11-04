PADUCAH — The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission has ordered the removal of 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson from office and his disqualification from the Nov. 8 election in an order handed down Friday afternoon.
Jameson has been involved in a lengthy legal battle with the commission after being accused of seven counts of misconduct. The order the commission issued Friday found Jameson guilty of all counts.
The JCC says its members believe they have the legal basis to "find and conclude that Judge Jameson should be permanently removed from judicial office because the totality of the clear and convincing evidence presented at the Temporary Suspension Hearing and Final Hearing established that he is unfit for judicial office."
The JCC announced its decision Friday, about two weeks after it held a four-day hearing on the misconduct allegations against Jameson. Those accusations, as presented at the final hearing, include:
- Count I: That Jameson acted as the alter ego of the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board in the creation and development of an ankle monitoring program and failed to separate himself as judge from his duties at the CCP, creating the appearance of impropriety to the public.
- Count II: That Jameson acted as the alter ego for the CCB in the implementation and operation of its ankle monitoring program.
- Count III: That Jameson mismanaged his courtroom, retaliated against individuals and deviated from the acceptable standards of judicial conduct (During the four days of hearings, two points included in this count were dismissed, including an accusation that Jameson required people in his courtroom to attend Riverwoods Recovery over other treatment options and an accusation that he regularly represented Riverwoods as the only intensive out-patient treatment program available).
- Count IV: That Jameson used his influence and the prestige of his office to pressure people to donate to or support his political campaign.
- Count V: That Jameson repeatedly attempted to obstruct justice and impede the JCC's authority to investigate the charges against him.
- Count VI: That Jameson had a pattern of noncompliance and interference with the JCC's orders.
- Count VII: That Jameson engaged in acts of intimidation.
The findings of fact and final order issued by the JCC on Friday shows the commission members voted 5-0 on each of the counts, finding that Jameson violated state statutes and the Code of Judicial Conduct.
Jameson was placed under a temporary, paid suspension by the JCC back in August pending the results of the proceedings. That suspension was vacated by the Kentucky Supreme Court on Monday, because the JCC voted to suspend Jameson on a 3-2 vote, when the law requires at least four votes to suspend a judge. In vacating the suspension, the high court did not weigh in on the validity of the misconduct allegations.
The state Supreme Court's decision came up in the JCC's findings of fact and final order regarding count VI. While the commission also found 5-0 on that count, the document reads: "The Commission acknowledges the Writ of Prohibition entered by the Kentucky Supreme Court on October 31, 2022, after the conclusion of the Final Hearing, and the deliberation and voting by the Commission. The Writ vacated and set aside the Commission’s Order of Temporary Suspension and declared it void ab initio. As a result, Count VI is now not considered by or factored into the discipline imposed by the Commission herein."
In its findings of fact, the JCC says the allegations it was presented with in initial complaints and in formal hearings "include serious claims of lack of judicial temperament, abuse of contempt power, due process violations, abuse of judicial office/power, improper implementation, use and administration of ankle monitors and processes, fundraising matters, 'bid rigging,' incidents taking place in the Marshall County courthouse investigated by the Marshall County Sheriff’s office, obstruction of justice, misuse and abuse of power, various improprieties as a judicial officer, the appearance of impropriety, improper exercise of influence, misusing and abusing the prestige and power of his judicial office, retaliation, and a lack of candor to the relevant tribunals."
The commission goes on to say: "Although the initial complaint for the instant action came from a sole defendant disgruntled by the ankle monitor process and administration, the ultimate evidence presented at the Final Hearing established that those allegations were the tip of the iceberg of the improper and wrongful conduct of Judge Jameson involving the community corrections board he created, established, implemented, oversaw, and administered. Even without the complaints involving the community corrections board, its operation and administration, and the associated rigging of the bid process, the other conduct of Judge Jameson established by the clear and convincing evidence presented at the Temporary Suspension Hearing and Final Hearing is sufficient to justify the Commission’s decision herein, and the discipline imposed of removal from office."
In the final order, the commission says Jameson's misconduct "was not isolated but was a pattern of repeated conduct over an extended period of time. He put great thought, planning and effort into the community corrections board matters and bid rigging, and he repeatedly abused the court’s contempt powers, violating the due process rights of those in his courtroom. His violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct were extensive and frequent. The conduct occurred inside and outside the courtroom, and in his official capacity."
The order says that while Jameson testified and his legal representation argued that he "may have made mistakes" and that he "acknowledged that most if not all the critical and operative conduct as alleged did occur, he steadfastly refused to acknowledge that any of his conduct presented issues or problems or was misconduct or violations of the Canons."
"To justify his conduct, he expressed his belief that 'generational' differences motivate modern judges to be more involved in finding solutions to society’s problems," the order states.
"Unfortunately for Judge Jameson, altruistic intentions do not overcome or eliminate his serious violations of the Canons of Judicial Conduct," the order continues. "There is no doubt that he has brought the integrity and respect for the judiciary within Calloway and Marshall Counties into disrepute and that his improper actions violate the Canons. As part of the misconduct, Judge Jameson exploited his judicial position to satisfy his personal desires. It is the Commission’s conclusion that there are other, deep-seated issues to be addressed with Judge Jameson but these are well beyond the jurisdiction of the Commission."
Jameson has 10 days to appeal the order.
Download the document below to read the JCC's order in full.